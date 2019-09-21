Funeral held for legendary journalist Cokie Roberts

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR has died, ABC announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 75. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(CBS) – A funeral mass was held for legendary journalist Cokie Roberts on Saturday. The 75-year-old died Tuesday in Washington, D.C., due to complications from breast cancer.

The daughter of Hale Boggs, a former House majority leader from Louisiana and Lindy Boggs, who succeeded her husband in Congress, Roberts held a lifelong passion for politics that aided her greatly in her coverage of Congress and federal politics.

A mass was held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Roberts was a devout Catholic who was unafraid to discuss her religion, at one point comparing her religious beliefs to the act of breathing, according to NPR. She worked in local news and at CBS News before joining NPR to cover Congress in 1978. She joined ABC a decade later, not leaving NPR.

Later Saturday, Roberts will also be honored at the National Press Club.