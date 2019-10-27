BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a Birmingham toddler who was murdered after being abducted from a birthday party on October 12, took place on Sunday.

McKinney’s funeral was held at New Beginnings Christian Ministry, where her mother previously attended services.

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary following her funeral.

According to a warrant read aloud in court, McKinney died of asphyxiation on October 12. Her remains were found in a landfill, Birmingham Police revealed in a press conference Tuesday night.

The two suspects charged for her murder, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, were denied bond.

Both are due back in court November 4 at 9 a.m.