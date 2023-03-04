BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association announced funeral arrangements for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno was killed while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street. He was a three year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department.

A wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Amigone Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

The fire department is accepting donations on behalf of Arno’s family. He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.