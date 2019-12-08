Fundraiser to honor Zoey Flint brings holiday fun

MENDON, NY (WROC)– This weekend was the weekend to give back for many. People gathered Saturday in the name of Zoey Flint to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Flint was a twin and was born three months early. She died because of a congenital heart defect.

This is the fourth year that her parents have organized this event in her name. People were able to enjoy some free food and drinks by the fire and support a great cause. Families even decorated stockings for the children at Golisano.

Zoey’s parents say those at Golisano got them through such a rough time and they’re happy to give back in such a positive way.

“The nurses, the doctors, everyone was incredible they took care of us and our daughters,” says Patrick Flint, Zoey’s father. “We were there for three months. They were there.”

Patrick Flint says the event has become something they look forward to during the holidays,

“For us doing this yes we’re giving but in reality, this is just a fun event.”

The fun doesn’t end tonight. They will host the second part of the fundraiser Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.