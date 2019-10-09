‘Denny Wright Fund’ set up to support recovering officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

The man accused of assaulting Wright, 28-year-old Keith Williams, had plead not guilty.

Williams, who is well known to police officers in the Rochester area, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Williams was denied bail and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

In support of Officer Wright, the Greater Rochester International Airport, along with several downtown buildings, were lit up with the color blue. Officers on social media used the hashtag “#WrightByYourSide” in a show of support. Monroe County Executive said Monday that the airport’s canopy would remain lit in support of Officer Wright until he is discharged from the hospital.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.