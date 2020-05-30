Fulton police officer put on leave after social media post about BLM

Breaking News
Tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Fulton police officer put on leave after social media post about BLM

News
Posted: / Updated:

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fulton Police Department and Mayor Deana Micheals said Saturday they are looking into an officer’s social media post regarding the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

The post featured in an Instagram story Friday was screenshot and shared on Facebook and Twitter by several people who expressed distaste and outrage.

Instagram stories by design are only public for 24 hours after posting although the account associated with the post appears to have since been deleted.

Mayor Michaels shared a statement Saturday morning adding that “an internal investigation is underway.”

In a follow up, Mayor Michaels confirmed that the officer has been put on leave pending the investigation results.

That statement is below:

We are aware of a situation regarding a social media post by a member of the Fulton PD.An investigation is underway and the officer has been put on leave pending the results of the investigation. We take this matter very seriously and expect to have the investigation complete in the coming days.

MAYOR DEANA MICHAELS, FULTON MAYOR

Michaels said she learned about the post Friday night.

The post comes at a time of heightened tension between law enforcement and African-American community, following the death of George Floyd.

A Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter after an arrest video showed him with a knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Three other officers may also be facing charges.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying he couldn’t breathe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss