1  of  46
Closings
ABC Head Start Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Full press conference on resources for RCSD families amid COVID-19 concerns

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was joined Sunday morning by Monroe County officials to update the public on assuring families in the Rochester City School District had access to meals amid concerns related to the coronavirus.

Foodlink was also in attendance and announced its partnership with RCSD in providing meals for families while all public schools in Monroe County are closed amid concerns pertaining to the two cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed so far in Monroe County.

To read more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss