FULL CONFERENCE: Monroe County officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19

State of emergency declared, Greece schools closed, patient hospitalized after 2nd local COVID-19 case
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced on Saturday morning that a second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Monroe County.

Bello declared a state of emergency.

Mendoza said a patient in her 60s is in stable condition at Unity Hospital. The patient is a teacher at Greece Arcadia Middle School.

Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman announced all GCSD schools will be closed until further notice.

