Fugitive Christopher Block found in Skaneateles, taken into custody

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR) — The search for a convicted kidnapper and rapist is over. Christopher Block was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Skaneateles Police Chief Dan Coon says Block was found at Skaneateles Country Club.

Block had been on the run since Wednesday evening when he cut off his GPS ankle monitoring bracelet. The ankle monitor was found in the weeds near a residential area in the Village of Skaneateles. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was first alerted the bracelet had been removed just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

People living in Cayuga County contacted NewsChannel 9, saying they had received calls from 911 early Thursday morning, warning them to stay inside their home and lock their doors.

In 1984, Christopher Block was sent to prison for violently raping and kidnapping two women in their 20s with a weapon in the City of Syracuse.

Block initially received consecutive maximum sentences of 48 to 96 years in prison, but those sentences were later reduced to 25 to 50 years.

Block, who served 34 years behind bars, was denied parole five times before he received a conditional release, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.