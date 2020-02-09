Frustrated fans protest Sabres performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of frustrated fans held a protest outside of the KeyBank Center Saturday to protest their displeasure with the Buffalo Sabres performance.

The “Pack the Plaza” protest was held to show how fans are feeling now that it looks like the team won’t make the playoffs for the ninth year in a row. Organizers say they hope that this rally will get the attention of Kim and Terry Pegula.

“What we’re really hoping for is that management just acknowledges the fans. Just acknowledge the fact that we’re not content with what’s going on we’re not happy with the way that the organization is being run from the inside. That they see the passion of fans and reciprocate that passion and show that they care about this team too,” the event organizer Peter Tripi said.

The Pegulas have yet to respond to the protest.