Frontier Field hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Frontier Field in Rochester hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning. The walk was put on to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Those who participated were able to choose to walk 1 or 3 miles and learn more about the disease and other dementias, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

In New York State, there are more than 400,000 people who live with the disease and more than 1 million caregivers who provide unpaid care to their loved ones with dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association said that Alzheimer’s dementia is the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured nor prevented.

Saturday’s walk was sponsored by WROC-TV, Wegmans, St. Ann’s Community, Episcopal SeniorLife Communities, St. John’s, Elderwood, The Village at Unity and The Village at Mill Landing, Cognivue, Amica Insurance, Rochester Regional Health, Lawley Insurance, Buffalo Sabres, Jewish Senior Life and Kodak Alaris, Inc., and 98.9 The Buzz.