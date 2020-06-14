1  of  74
Frontier Field hosts Dinner on the Diamond

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Red Wings fans might not be able to sit back and enjoy a game at Frontier Field right now but they can enjoy a nice meal. Dinner on the Diamond is offering fans a unique opportunity to dine along the first and third baselines while still practicing social distancing.

The menu includes ballpark staples including Zweigle’s hot dogs and garbage plates.

“We were looking forward to seeing our fans. You know, a lot of the people that came out last night were regulars at the ballpark or even season seat-holders,” Nate Rowan, who’s the director of communications for the Rochester Red Wings, said. “So, an opportunity to interact with those people that we haven’t had a chance to see face-to-face since March. And we’re in the business of entertainment here in the front office. So we tried to provide the best possible experience that we could for the people that were here, we’ll continue to try to make this an experience that is one-of-a-kind every night that we put this on, we’ll try and put our best foot forward.”

