Frontier Communications ordered to fix their problems

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Frontier Communications is being ordered to fix their internet and phone service problems. The Public Service Commission says employees of the communications provider have become increasingly concerned with the quality of service.

The message Commission Chair John Rhodes gave to Frontier Communications was simply do better. Rhodes also said the Public Service Commission will make sure the company does a better job.

A report revealed an increase of customer complaints and poor service. Candy Davies decided to stop her services with Frontier for that very reason.

“Sometimes in different areas of the house I could not get on the Internet it would slow right down so that I could not get on,” said Davies. “Probably about midnight if I wanted to use the Kindle or the computer I wasn’t able to connect at all.”

Along with Internet access and speed issues, the report also revealed frequent outages and long wait times for repairs.

Their plan to improve service must include reviews of customer complaints and interviewing of supervisors and technicians to identify factors causing the issues. It has to be done on a monthly basis.

We reached out to Frontier Communications for comment but have not heard back from them.