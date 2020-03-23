From health to art, neighbors find creative ways to support the community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As businesses shut down, and social distancing becomes the norm, one artist and one fitness instructor have both found creative ways to use what they know to help neighbors who may be struggling.

Ashley Helmerci spent Sunday morning drawing messages of positivity in highland park.

“Kids can’t play in the playground and they get bored walking around like I don’t know how to explain to my 2-year old that we can’t go to the playground and he gets bored walking around looking at leaves and flowers. So why not draw something on the sidewalk for them to like interact with and engage so keep them busy,” said Ashley Helmerci, a community artist.

“I don’t want people to walk around all mopey pretty much stuck inside and they don’t have anything to do. So if that gives them a little smile or gives their walk something worth doing,” said Helmerci.

Others are doing what they can to give back as well.

Molly Flaherty is the owner of M/body, a fitness center in Rochester. When her gym closed she thought about the clients stuck at home.

So, she took the exercise bikes out of the gym and delivered them to the client’s homes. So far she’s made 18 deliveries.

“We have four more to deliver tomorrow. One to a woman who lost her husband in November and she has two, when I say little kids, like 4 and 6. You know, she’s held up by herself, she can’t get out for a run. This would be one of her only opportunities to get a great workout,” said Molly Flaherty owner of M/body.

Flaherty hopes that by doing this now it will help her clients stay strong for the future.

At Highland Park, Helmerci says she won’t stop giving either.

Whatever it takes, to encourage others during an uncertain time.

“I’ve already seen a couple of people playing and I’ve seen people stop and give me a thumbs up so idk, something to look at give, them positivity pretty much,” said Flaherty.

Those messages at Highland Park are growing every day, as many in the community are leaving those positive messages for others to find.