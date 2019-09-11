Fringe gets physical with PUSH

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PUSH Physical Theatre will present “Power Trio” as part of this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival.

PUSH will perform at the School of the Arts this Saturday, September 14 at 8:30 p.m. and again next Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m. each night.

PUSH Physical Theatre co-founder and director Darren Stevenson along with Andreas Woerner, a native of Germany who has been with the company since 2018, discussed “Power Trio” Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Get your tickets at the Fringe Box Office (corner of Main & Gibbs Streets in Rochester) or online from the Rochester Fringe Festival website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss