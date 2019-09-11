Fringe gets physical with PUSH

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PUSH Physical Theatre will present “Power Trio” as part of this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival.

PUSH will perform at the School of the Arts this Saturday, September 14 at 8:30 p.m. and again next Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m. each night.

PUSH Physical Theatre co-founder and director Darren Stevenson along with Andreas Woerner, a native of Germany who has been with the company since 2018, discussed “Power Trio” Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Get your tickets at the Fringe Box Office (corner of Main & Gibbs Streets in Rochester) or online from the Rochester Fringe Festival website.