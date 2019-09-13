Fringe Fest opens door for Musical Theatre Education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Musical Theatre Education, or MT Ed, will perform at two venues during this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival.

MT Ed will perform Green Day’s “American Idiot” on Saturday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center.

MT Ed will also perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “21 Chump Street” at the Avyarium in Village Gate on Monday, September 16 at 6:00 and 6:45 p.m.

MT Ed performers Beth Reach and Derek Scott discussed the program and the performances Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It started around December,” said Reach of MT ED, which is under the direction of Tina Crandall-Gommel. “Our focus is to encourage kids to be involved with musical theater and it also gives kids a safe space to bring out their musicality.”

Scott said the themes can touch on common teenage problems. Although he doesn’t have those problems, he knows others who do. “A lot of the shows deal with drug issues which I know affects a lot of people and I think it’s really important to talk about that because so many people struggle with issues like that.”

The Fringe shows have made an impact on Reach. “I know my character in ‘American Idiot’ has early pregnancy and I know at least one person who has gone through that before. I’ve never gone through it, but I can see how it would be hard to go through. It’s just really impacted me because seeing what all of these issues are, it’s really impacted my life for the better not to do them and make good choices.”

The opportunity to be included as part of the Rochester Fringe Festival has both performers excited. “I feel really honored to be a part of it and really lucky that we get to show what we can do in such a like big event in our community,” Scott said.

Reach added, “I know that everyone is willing to support us and they’re really excited to see what we can do. So it makes me really happy and I just love doing it.”

For tickets to the MT Ed shows, visit the Rochester Fringe Festival website.

For more information about MT Ed, visit the Musical Theatre Education website.