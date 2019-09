It’s been 15 years since ‘Friends’ ended, and fans are ready to get the gang back together. And they’ve finally got one cast member on board.

Jennifer Aniston talked about a hypothetical reunion on Wednesday on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Aniston said she would take part *if* it ever happened. She also thought her fellow cast-mates would participate.

Just three years ago– Aniston was singing a different tune.

Aniston told ITV in 2016 she did not think a reunion was possible.