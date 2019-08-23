Friend remembers man who died in house explosion

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)

Dennis Schuler’s describes his best friend Randal Jackson as a handy man who helped out many people with odds and ends when it came to home and car repair. Schuler only learned about Jackson’s death at 1AM Thursday.



“Our friendship was so close…I don’t know how I’m going to go on right now,” says Schuler.

Schuler adds their bond was close, even though they had a falling out for the past year. “It’s because he just cut everything out of his life…I don’t…I’m….at a loss right now,” says Schuler.

He was hoping for a chance to rekindle his relationship with Jackson. An opportunity now forever gone after the events of Wednesday night.

When responding to a strong gas odor coming from the house, RG&E says there was a man inside of 64 Illinois Street.



“RG&E did report to us that the person inside did not want to let them in,” says Fire Chief Willie Jackson.

RG&E moved down the block when the explosion happened. Chief Jackson did say the explosion is now determined to be suspicious, in his words saying the gas line was out of configuration. The details on that are now being investigated by the Arson Task Force.

In the meantime, RG&E have closed off all valves that could be a danger to the community. “Yes, this neighborhood is safe at this point,” says the Chief.