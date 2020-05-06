1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Freebies and deals being offered this National Nurses Week

News

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — National Nurses Day on March 6 kicks off National Nurses Week, a week to celebrate and thank the healthcare workers risking their lives daily to care for and treat patients daily.

Locally many restaurants are offering discounts and free items nurses and healthcare providers can take advantage of. Additionally, some online retailers are offering discounts for nurses:

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, through the end of May. Just show a valid ID.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ franchisees in the Capital Region are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit their location on May 6. No purchase necessary, just tell them you are a nurse!

Stewart’s Shops

Stewart’s Shops is offering all medical professionals and first responders free hot coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate on May 6.

Cumberland Farms

The chain is offering free coffee to healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving free burritos to health care workers starting May 6. You can sign up for a chance to get one here.

Applebees

Medical professionals and healthcare workers will receive a 50% off discount on any food purchase during National Nurses Week and throughout the entire month of May.

Other non-food deals

H&R Block

Nurses, first responders and healthcare professionals can get their taxes filed without a fee using the Tax Pro Go service. The offer is valid through the month of May.

Uniform Advantage

Healthcare workers can get anywhere from 30-50% off certain uniforms during National Nurses Week.

EKO Health

If you use the code NERDYNURSE you can get $20 off an EKO core digital stethoscope.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss