Free skating lessons at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services in conjunction with Learn to Skate and the Rochester Youth Sports Foundation will be offering free ice skating lessons every Saturday beginning January 18 through February 22 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink in Rochester on Court Street.

The lessons are offered for those ages 4-15 and will run from 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn to Skate’s Mary Monell has been teaching ice skating for 10 years and will be instructing the 20-minute classes.

An additional 40-minute practice period will also be available to give those participating an opportunity to hone their skills.

Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. To register for the classes call (585) 428-7541.