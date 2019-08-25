Free parking offered at NYS Fair

(WROC) – The New York State Fair director Troy Waffner announced on Sunday the new Willis Avenue parking lot adjacent to the Great New York State Fair will be free of charge for the remainder of the fair.

The Fair is waiving the $5 parking fee to help fair-goers get used to using the lot.

Centro shuttle buses run continuously free of charge from the lot to Gate 10.

“Utilization of the Willis Ave lot has been fairly low,” Waffner said. “We know it takes time for people to change their habits and we want to help shorten the learning curve for our fair-goers.”

Info on Centro Park-N-Ride lots can be found here.