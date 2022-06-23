ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents will be able to get their car seats checked this month by certified child passenger safety technicians, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced Thursday.

There will be two dates at two separate locations, as part of a yearlong safety initiative from state and local law enforcement.

Parents have the option of heading to Penfield Fire Department Station Number One on Monday, June 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., or West Webster Fire District on Thursday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Caregivers will also be able to learn more about how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size, based on their vehicle.

Those who are unable to attend can also make an appointment with their local fitting station, and find more information about upcoming car seat checking events online.

At any time, caregivers are also able to view a series of videos produced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on proper instillation of booster seats, rear-facing car seats, and forward-facing car seats.

NHTSA also offers information online about how to choose the right seat, and how to register your car seat.