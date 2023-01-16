ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting Tuesday, any veteran who finds themselves facing a mental health crisis can go to the VA or any private facility for free. The government is hoping it can put a dent in the high suicide numbers that have plagued the military community for years (the US loses about 16 veterans daily to suicide).

Nick Stefanovic, the Director of Monroe County Veteran Services, said for a veteran in a mental health crisis, this is how it currently works:

“You can go to a VA, and they will start the process of treating you and then quickly get you referred out to either private pay or something your insurance can cover,” he said.

Tuesday, any veteran —in the VA system or not— can get extended mental health treatment for free.

“If there’s not a VA close by, they can engage with private practice mental health or other hospitals,” Stefanovic said.

Stefanovic said to keep another major detail in mind: “The misconception out there with many people is that all veterans get VA health care. In fact, most veterans don’t get VA health care.”

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R-Dist. 130) heads the Committee on Veterans Affairs. He said there are about nine million veterans registered with the VA, and about nine million who are not.

“It’s huge. I’ve seen what veteran suicide has done to our veterans, especially when they get home,” he said.

He said for suicide prevention, this could be a key step. “Now they have the ability to go somewhere quicker and sooner,” said Manktelow.

This move will offer veterans 30 days of inpatient care, and 90 days of follow-up care, and will reimburse them for ambulance rides. It also includes veterans needing help with substance abuse.

But Stefanovic says if you use this and want to avoid the bill, do this: “Understand veterans need to contact VA immediately upon using a service they want the VA to pay for,” he said.

The Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester gave News 8 a statement on this Monday:

“The VA and Congress have known for years that veterans who are connected to VA healthcare have a significantly lower risk of suicide than those who are utilizing civilian healthcare. On behalf of all veterans, I would like to thank the VA for taking this step and continuing to demonstrate their commitment to fighting the suicide epidemic. As we continue to find positive correlations between veterans’ mental health and their ability to access the VA, I think it’s clearly time for Congress to allow ALL men and women who served their country to get care from the VA. The ‘priority groups’ which have been in place for decades need to be disbanded so that 100% of military veterans- rather than the current 30%-can get the benefit that was promised to us when we raised our right hands and swore to defend this nation.” Laura Stradley, Veterans Outreach Center

Some of the policy is unclear, e.g., how does a veteran prove service to a provider (with a DD-214?), etc. Those details will likely emerge in the coming days.