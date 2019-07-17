Free fans for elderly and disabled during heat wave

Barbara Nusz, right, watches as Rhonda Freeman, left, site manager for senior nutrition of Aging Services of Cleveland County, Okla., delivers a fan to her, in Noble, Okla., Wednesday, July 13, 2011. Broiling hot conditions are expected to continue in Oklahoma and much of the south, and the elderly are especially susceptible to heat related health problems. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a hot Tuesday in our area, and the 8-day forecast looks sweltering as well — but there’s one way folks can beat the heat.

Lifespan, the Fan Club, and Meals on Wheels are teaming up to provide free fans for people 55 and older, or those who are younger with a disability, who do not have air conditioning.

To help support this cooling campaign, the Fan Club is hosting a fundraiser with Combat Comedians on Wednesday, July 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Comedy at the Carlson.

Tickets are $20 and each ticket will be used to purchase additional fans for folks in our community who need them. Tickets for the comedy fundraiser are available online, and will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.

To find out how to get your free fan, call 585-244-8400, ext. 104.