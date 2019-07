The DMV is offering free child seat inspections all across New York State, including Monroe County this month.

The inspections will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians.

The DMV says that child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

The event will be July 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Henrietta Fire district training center.