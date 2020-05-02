1  of  76
Free chicken dinners helps high school seniors give back

Phelps, NY (WROC)– For one senior student in the Phelps and Clifton Springs Area, helping out with his community’s free chicken dinner distribution Saturday was his chance to come together, as he learns there’s no hope for back to school this year. 

When Dominic Crance found out he won’t be heading back to school to finish out his senior year, he thought about all the families like his.

“I just got tired of sitting at home playing video games all day so I was like I got to go help out with the community in some way, I’ve always felt a sense of duty,” said Dominic Crance, senior at Midlakes High School.

Crance was one of many volunteers who came together Saturday, handing out meals to families in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District.

Jim Cheney, the main organizer, came up with the plan to safely distribute the 3,000 chicken dinners and over 800 food boxes, after he saw food going to waste.

“Part of it was to feed people that needed help, part of it was to get people out. Part of was to display a positive message to the community, and just to remind people we have a lot to be grateful for,” said Jim Cheney, an organizer.

Multiple organizations including the Phelps Community Center, the Phelps community food cupboard, and leaders from fire departments and the school district helped to put on the event.

And the event kept social distancing in mind, with families signing out for a time slot and picking up meals from their cars.

“We’ve limited the amount of cars that can be there, the number of meals, so that we can make sure that it ran as smooth as possible,” said Jamie Burgess, executive director of the Phelps Community Center.

Other senior students like Crance volunteered to help out, giving them some way to come together even as their senior year ends apart.

“I only miss my friends really that’s about it, but some parts of class I miss like gym class,” said Crance. “It makes me feel really good that I can take part in helping out the community and just being around some people that I don’t usually get to talk to.”

Organizers say they got help at every turn and seeing everyone come out was heart warming.

