ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County is offering free rides on the historic Dentzel Carousel to kick off the spring/summer park season.

The free rides are available Friday through Memorial Day at Ontario Beach Park. After that, rides are $1, with punch cards available for $10 (for 12 rides), or ‘ride all day’ options for $5.

The carousel is open weekends through June 25 and will operate noon through 7 p.m. June 26 through Labor Day, the ride will run seven days a week.

Last year, County Executive Adam Bello announced a half-million dollar upgrade plan for the Carousel, which was installed in 1905. That renovation is expected to start this fall.