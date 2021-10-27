Frederick Douglass statue reinstalled in Aqueduct Park after vandalism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Frederick Douglass Statue that was vandalized back in September has been reinstalled in Rochester’s Aqueduct Park.

The statue is one of the 12 of Douglass created by artist Olivia Kim. They were installed to honor the life and legacy of the abolitionist — who lived in Rochester for over 20 years — in commemoration of his 200th birthday.

The original statue was toppled on September 15. That statue was put back into place Wednesday.

“This project was made by so many people, so much heartfelt intention with so many hands and so many thoughts,” Kim said. “I like to think that we’re here to day because it wasn’t just the Frederick Douglass sculpture that was vandalized, it was other cultural and historical institutions that were attacked.”

Several of the 12 Frederick Douglass Statues have been vandalized. It’s not known who’s responsible for the latest vandalism.