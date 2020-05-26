Organization asking youth to find cures for racism

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives is looking for help from young people in finding a “cure” for racism.

In the age of Covid-19, the organization is asking young folks, “If they use the analogy of racism as disease, what are some of the remedies that can help address it?”



Kenneth Morris, Jr. is the great, great, great grandson of Frederick Douglass and president of FDFI. The organization is holding the Douglass Mind Blog and Remedies Contest geared for ages 13-20, asking young people to submit an essay or blog post, asking the above question on the “disease” of racism. Six young people will receive $500 each and one grand prize winner will receive $1,000.

Morris says young adults often times hold the keys to answering some of the toughest problems.

“Young people with the 14 years with the work in the community and schools… young people have great ideas. I’m always amazed at what they come up with, things that I never would have thought of. And so it’s really important that young people know what’s happening in the world around them and to also look at these global issues that are greater than they are, and to know that their voices do matter.”

The organization will be presenting the winners of this contest on a live web cast on July 4th. More information on the contest can be found here.