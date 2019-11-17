Fraternity members linked to racist incident, SU suspends all frat social activities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse University has suspended all fraternity social activities for the year after an investigation linked some members to a racially-biased incident.

According to a statement from Chancellor Kent Syverud, the Department of Public Safety identified several members of a campus fraternity that made a racially offensive remark towards an African-American student Saturday.

DPS reportedly identified the individuals using security camera footage, eyewitness accounts, and interviews.

While the University said all the individuals involved are from one fraternity and will be held accountable for their action, Syverud has directed the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs to suspend all social activities on campus.

“While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior,” Syverud said.

DPS continues to actively investigate the other four incidents, including the anti-Asian graffiti found in Haven Hall Saturday, the swastika found drawn in the snow on Walnut Avenue Thursday, and the anti-Asian and anti-African American graffiti found in Day Hall on November 7.

A University donor has offered a reward for evidence that leads to the apprehension of the individual or individuals responsible. The University said more details about the reward and further updates will be released later Sunday.

The Department of Public Safety is also making changes to its staffing, increasing shifts from 10 hours to 16 hours in the wake of these incidents and increasing property checks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS at (315) 443-2224 or Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.