ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A record number of travelers were expected to be making a trip during this Fourth of July holiday.

While we haven’t seen many delays in Rochester yet, experts say don’t be surprised by travel disruptions in the coming days.

Mark Gruba from AAA says today, the travel won’t be terrible. However, plans should be made for going on the road tomorrow.

“Best times to be on the road is in the morning hours or later in the evening,” Gruba says. “Anywhere between 12 and 6 in the afternoon, you’re looking at the possibility of having congestion and maybe taking a little bit longer to get where you wanna go.”

Gruba says travelers may even have to plan for Wednesday too.

“Once you get into the afternoon, you get into those afternoon rush hours, and that’s where things can slow down a little bit,” he says.

Although there may be some heavy traffic, driving for the holidays might be the cheapest option for families.

“Airline tickets are up, hotels are up as well,” Gruba says. “Gas prices are the one thing that’s bucking the trend as it relates to inflation and have come down.”

Where they’re going, having cheaper gas prices can be helpful.

“Over 43 million Americans are going 50 miles or more from home in their car,” he says. “Grandparents with their children and their grandchildren all traveling together and then getting to places that are out. Outside, out in the fresh air like we are right now, whether that’s national parks or, of course, at this time of year as well, the beaches too.”

If you are traveling to a popular spot, Gruba recommends downloading traffic apps like the area’s Department of Transportation app to see if there are any updates, as well as monitoring their 511 social media pages to look for any delays.