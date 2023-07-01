ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The weather may have gotten rainy, but folks were soaking up the warm weather earlier today.

The nearly ninety-degree weather brought families to Ontario Beach Park to grill, swim, and relax for the holiday weekend.

Even though the sand was hot, people told News 8 that the water felt great, adding it was exactly what they needed to cool down.

Some families took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy time together, something they say they rarely get to do.

“It makes me feel great cause I’m in an office all week long, so it feels great to get out on the weekend, and she’s stuck at home with children all day, so… I’m on vacation, so I’m gonna take full advantage of it,” says Rochester resident MaryAnn Bailey.

Even though the Fourth of July is on Tuesday, a few local towns are celebrating this weekend with fireworks.

The Town of Penfield held a parade earlier today and will end the celebration with a fireworks show at 10 p.m., pending good weather.

To find more Fourth of July celebration times and dates, visit here for a complete schedule.