ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire Departments and other first responders are preparing for the risk of call volumes going up in the coming days from Fourth of July celebrations potentially getting out of control, many due to fireworks not being handled responsibly.

Here are some safety guidelines you need to know.

All agencies want to remind people that air fireworks are illegal in New York and urge everyone to go to shows being put on by experts to enjoy them without risks. But even ground fireworks can still create fires.

In the 20 years Richard Tantalo, the Bushnell Fire Chief, has worked as a volunteer firefighter, he’s noticed the week of the Fourth of July is filled with more emergencies related to fires and cookouts going bad.

“We’re approaching it as we normally do, making sure we have people available to respond during busy times for fire calls and other emergency services that are requested from us. Being volunteers, we try to keep track of who’s in town and who’s not so we can prepare appropriately.”

When finished with firework containers, you are urged to soak them in a bucket of water before throwing them away. If, for any reason, a fuse is lit, but it doesn’t go off, firefighters advise you not to attempt to light it a second time for safety.

“The ones that aren’t detonated or gone off and people attempt to relight them, that’s where we see the injuries from people. Over 10,000 people are injured every year from using fireworks, and we want to try to limit that every year,” says Tantalo.

Rochester Police say if necessary, officers will be out patrolling to enforce the reckless use of all kinds of fireworks, and people should keep in mind city noise ordinances at night.

“When you are lighting off those smaller legal fireworks that you’re setting them off within the required time before 11:00 p.m. being considerate to your neighbors. The big fireworks, if they’re going off, don’t hesitate to call us on 911. We certainly will be following up on those calls as we’re able to,” says Rochester Luitenant Greg Bello.

Firework sales at TNT tents and other stores will be available under state law until July 5.

For a look at which types of fireworks are legal and illegal in New York State, read more here.