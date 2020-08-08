Four-vehicle crash leaves one person seriously injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three people were injured in a four-vehicle accident in Rochester on Friday evening. Rochester Police officers say the accident took place in the area of Driving Park Avenue and Lake Avenue.

A 20-year-old man from Rochester sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash. AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Two other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. AMR transported one of the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Rochester Regional Hospital.

Nearby streets in the area were closed during the investigation so tech work could be done. They have since reopened.

The accident is still under investigation. No arrests or traffic citations have been issued.