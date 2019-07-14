Four teens arrested in shooting death of Georgia deputy

GAINESVILLE, G.A. (WSAV) – Authorities say all suspects accused in the death of a Hall County deputy are in custody.

After hours of searching, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says four 17-year-olds were taken into custody Monday.

The night prior, 28-year-old Nicolas Dixon was gunned down while trying to stop a stolen car.

Deputies say Hector Garcia-Solis, the alleged gunman, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez are likely behind the tragic killing.

Garcia-Solis faces a felony murder charge and the other three suspects face charges of party to a crime, felony murder.

Officials say Dixon served the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for three years. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, one 9-year-old and a 3-month-old infant.

A memorial fund has been set up for Dixon at Peach State Bank Trust in Gainesville.