Four Seasons Total Landscaping said it was “honored” to host Giuliani’s press conference

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (CBS) – President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press conference Saturday at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, not the hotel, where many had assumed a press conference would take place. According to The New York Times, it was an intentional move by the Trump team to hold the event at a parking lot in a less upscale location.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday that it was “honored to be asked to host a press conference at our facility.”

“We thank all of those that have shown support for our business and while we understand the negative comments, it saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement,” the company said. “Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time.”