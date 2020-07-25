Four new potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County, including 2 at Utica Price Chopper

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Oneida County Health Department announced four businesses on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.
Friday, July 17:
- Time of exposure: 2:45-3:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/31/20
Saturday, July 18:
- Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza located at 640 Varick Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Sometimes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20
- Time of exposure: 5-6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Rainbow Shops located at 1154 Mohawk Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/2020
Monday, July 20:
- Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/3/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea