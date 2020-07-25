Four new potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County, including 2 at Utica Price Chopper

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Oneida County Health Department announced four businesses on Saturday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Friday, July 17:

Time of exposure: 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/31/20

Saturday, July 18:

Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza located at 640 Varick Street in Utica

Wore mask: Sometimes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20

Time of exposure: 5-6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Rainbow Shops located at 1154 Mohawk Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/2020

Monday, July 20:

Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/3/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: