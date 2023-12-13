ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, four new laws were signed in New York to protect consumers from price gouging, medical debt, and unfair business practices.

The following new laws protect New York residents from medicine price-gouging and ongoing financial consequences related to medical debt and subscription services:

Legislation S.608-C/A.5653-B prohibits the sale of medicine for an excessive price during a drug shortage.

Legislation S.4907A/A.6275A bans hospitals, health care professionals, and ambulances from reporting someone’s medical debt to credit agencies.

Legislation S.5941B/A.3245D requires companies to notify customers of automatic subscription renewals and to provide clear instructions for canceling said services.

Legislation S.1048A/A.2672B clarifies that merchants must post the highest price a consumer might pay for a product, regardless of payment methods.

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Today is a victory for New Yorkers with the signing into law of three of my consumer protection bills. Legislation S.4907A/A.6275A addresses the immense problem of medical debt affecting thousands of New Yorkers. This new law will prohibit medical debt from being collected or reported by a consumer reporting agency. We must protect patients from being punished for doing the right thing: taking care of their family member’s physical and mental health.”

According to a 2023 study from the Urban Institute, 740,000 New Yorkers have medical debt on their credit reports. The report also says that people of color are twice as likely to have medical debt referred to a credit bureau and low-income people are three times more likely.