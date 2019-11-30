Four men confess to gang raping woman they later burned alive

NEW DELHI (CNN) – Four men have confessed to the gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman whom they later set on fire, according to police in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

The woman was a veterinarian and the incident took place on November 27, R. Venkatesh, Police Inspector from Shamshabad Police Station in Hyderabad said.

“Four people have been arrested and they have confessed to sexual assault with the victim. Due to the sexual assault and the force, she became semi-conscious,” he said.

“They put her body in a lorry and took her to a different location where they put her body under the bridge and poured diesel fuel and petrol (gasoline) on her body and burnt her,” Venkatesh added.

Indian police officers inspect the site where they found the burned body of a 27-year-old woman in an underpass on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Protesters in New Delhi hold a demonstration on Friday demanding justice after the rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad.

A medical examination could not conclude that the woman had been raped due to the extensive burns to the remains.

The woman was not named, as India has strict laws that protect the anonymity of sexual assault victims.

The four men are due to appear in a local district court to be charged before a magistrate on Saturday.

The Indian legal system could allow for the four men to request a trial or just be sentenced for the crime at a later date.