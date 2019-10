PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A major accident occurred in Steuben County on County Route 76 near Rugby Road in the town of Pulteney on Saturday at around 1 a.m.

The accident caused four fatalities and one person person to be airlifted to a hospital. The roads were closed for several hours.

No names of the deceased have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further details are provided.