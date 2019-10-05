wxbanner

Four homeless men beaten to death in NYC, suspect arrested

(CBS) – Four homeless men were beaten to death by a man wielding a metal object in New York City, police said. A fifth victim, who was believed to be homeless, was hospitalized with injuries.

A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police said. The murder weapon was recovered by police. 

Police responded to reports of a fight at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, where first responders discovered a victim who suffered trauma to his head.

They discovered three other victims just a block away. Police said the victims were apparently sleeping when the attack occurred. 

The fifth victim, a 49-year-old male, was hospitalized in serious condition. Police plan to hold a news conference on Saturday morning with updates on the killings.

