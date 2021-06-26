Four dead, one in critical condition in hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Police responded to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser.
Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department reported four people died in the crash, including the pilot. One person was reportedly in critical unstable condition.
The balloon hit power lines and PNM officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power.
Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Avenue.
This is a developing story.