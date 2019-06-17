Four dead in murder, suicide case in Pennsylvania Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYALUSING, P.A. (WETM-TV) - Four people are dead after a man shot and killed three people in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania before taking his own life.

According to Trooper Terence E. Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, June 14, during late morning, to late afternoon hours, Wyalusing man, Jesse L. Northrup, shot and killed three people at a residence on Goodeneck Road.

All three victims were discovered deceased in separate locations at the residence from a gunshot wound.

The victims were identified as:

Edwin L. Bidlack

Candy D. Bidlack

Johnnie B. Johnson

Northrup was found deceased inside the home by Pennsylvania State Police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is being investigated as a homicide/suicide.

The motivation for the crime is still being investigated at this time and autopsies will be conducted at the scheduling of the Bradford County Coroner, who will be holding a news conference at 6:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on the WETM Facebook page.

A phone interview that was done with the sister of the shooter will be updated to this story as soon as we receive it.

This is a developing story.