Four Canandaigua residents arrested, children and cats living in “deplorable” conditions

The Ontario County Humane Society are investigating an animal abuse case at a Canandaigua residence.

OCHS officers responded to North Road in the town of Canandaigua to assist Child Protective Services and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a report of animals and children living in deplorable conditions.

Officers said upon arriving the interior of this residence was found to be filled with garbage, flies, and feces was covering the floor. The air inside was a horrendous ammonia smell.

Multiple cats were also found inside that residence that needed medical attention. A deceased cat was located at the bottom of the basement stairs and was sent to a local veterinarian for a necropsy.

Officers seized 12 cats that were examined and treated by a veterinarian and are now being cared for at OCHS.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Jody Ingraham, 41-year-old Dawn Swan, 65-year-old Karen Swan, and 67-year-old Darrell Swan.

All four were charged with Cruelty to an Animal (12 counts) and Failure to Provide Food and Water to an Impounded Animal (12 counts). The defendants were previously charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child by the Sheriff’s Office at this location.

They were arraigned in Canandaigua Town Court and released on their own recognizance.