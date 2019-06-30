Four abandoned pigs rescued in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.V. (WDVM)– The Martinsburg Sheriff’s Office and Berkeley County Animal Control are currently investigating an unusual case.

Witnesses reported several pigs that seemed to be abandoned in a housing area on Thursday afternoon.

Four pigs were seized after several complaints about animals being abandoned. Witnesses claimed they were emaciated and suffered severe hair loss with no food or water in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County Animal Control.