Top Halloween costume trends of 2018
(KRON-TV) - We are less than a week away from Halloween, so it's time to start thinking about those costumes if you haven't already
You can even dress up like some of your favorite iPhone emoji.
But even with such a wide variety, some costumes are definitely selling more than others.
According to one study, of the top 5 popular costumes, Fortnite costumes are the most popular this year.
Then, it's the unicorn costume, a dinosaur, a princess, and coming in fifth, it's Spiderman.
