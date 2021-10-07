Fort Drum soldiers run 2.14 miles to commemorate Battle of Mogadishu

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Early this morning, soldiers at Fort Drum honored the 28th-anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu.

This included soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division 2nd Brigade Combat Team as they participated in the annual Mogadishu Mile run at the Fort Drum army base.

The Battle of Mogadishu was fought on October 3 and October 4 in 1993, in Mogadishu, Somalia. It was fought between U.S. Army forces and Somali militiamen. The 10th Mountain Division noted that its 2-14 Infantry took part in the Battle as well.

According to the 10th Mountain Division during the battle, its Golden Dragons were serving as Quick Reaction Force when several helicopter pilots and soldiers were stranded during Task Force Ranger’s raid. The infantry then entered the city to rescue the task force but faces heavy combat, which required the soldier to “fight their way” to the crash sites before reaching stranded troops.

After Armored Personnel Carriers were filled with those injured from the Battle, there was not more room for the 2-14 infantry soldiers. These soldiers then evacuated the city on foot in the, now-famous, Mogadishu Mile.”

On the day of the battle, PFC James Martin, who was 23-years-old, was assigned to A-Company, 2nd Battalion, 14 Infantry. However, when the company’s convoy was ambushed, Matring was killed in the line of duty.

Now, to honor James Matring and the Golden Dragons who left Mogadishu on foot, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers run a 2.14-mile at Fort Drum every year. Photos of previous Mogadishu Mile run’s were shared on the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s Facebook, and can be viewed below: