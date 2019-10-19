Former WV teacher, coach charged with 69 counts of sex abuse of a child

MARTINSBURG, W.V. (WDVM) — A former Berkeley County high school teacher and football coach is facing more charges in the alleged sex abuse of a child.

Robert Duane Saville, 52, was charged a total of 69 counts of sexual abuse of the minor, according to court documents.

Berkeley County Schools said when they learned of the allegations, Saville was immediately placed on administrative leave.

According to officials, Saville had not been on campus since March 5, and that he resigned from his health and physical education position effective April 2.

