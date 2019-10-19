Former WV teacher, coach charged with 69 counts of sex abuse of a child

MARTINSBURG, W.V. (WDVM) — A former Berkeley County high school teacher and football coach is facing more charges in the alleged sex abuse of a child.
Robert Duane Saville, 52, was charged a total of 69 counts of sexual abuse of the minor, according to court documents.
Berkeley County Schools said when they learned of the allegations, Saville was immediately placed on administrative leave.
According to officials, Saville had not been on campus since March 5, and that he resigned from his health and physical education position effective April 2.
Read the full statement from Superintendent Patrick Murphy below:
“The safety and well being of our students while at school is the number one priority for all of us. We entrust our students to make good decisions while in the community or at home. In this situation, when allegations arose against Mr. Saville, he was immediately placed on administrative leave. Berkeley County Schools cooperated fully with law enforcement during their investigation. Mr. Saville resigned his health/physical education position effective April 2, 2019. State and federal privacy laws restrict further comment on this personnel matter.”