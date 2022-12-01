ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Victor student is hospitalized after driving his car into a hill on High Street near the school district Wednesday, Victor school officials announced Thursday.

In a letter sent out to parents, the district said that on Wednesday afternoon, the male drove a vehicle into the hill near the south entrance of the school. He was taken to a local hospital and is still in custody at the hospital.

Before and after the incident, the district said the male posted concerning comments on social media in regard to his health and safety.

The school district is currently working with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the district confirmed that there are no other threats they are aware of. In addition, the district and the sheriff’s office will be increasing security on campus, if the person is released from the hospital.

Letter sent to parents, from VCSD Superintendent

I wanted to let you know a bit more about the one car accident that occured on campus this afternoon around 2:00 pm.

The driver was a student last school year, is no longer a student this school year, and received a no trespassing letter from us this October. I was made aware that today he threatened to do something to get himself on the news via Snapchat right before the car accident and continues to make disturbing comments on social media.



My understanding is that this accident was purposeful and he was driving recklessly on High Street in front of the ECS, almost hitting a telephone pole. Thankfully no one was on the hill when he drove up onto it and damaged his car. The good news is our security staff and our School resource Officer were on the scene within moments and the former student was taken away via ambulance and with police presence. He was not seriously hurt.



This is a very concerning situation. I am working with our security team and the Ontario County Sheriff to make sure we are following every possible avenue to protect our staff and students. In addition, we are increasing the amount of security at arrival and dismissal times for all buildings, and we are making sure that staff members have a picture of the individual and protocols to follow if they see the person.



Please reach out if you have any questions.



Thanks,

Tim

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.