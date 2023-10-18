ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former court clerk for the Town of Marion, has been sentenced to six months in jail, as well as paying a $59,000 in restitution, according to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and New York State Police. This comes after a conviction for embezzling from the Court.

The State Comptroller’s office said Eileen Steurrys altered court records in an attempt to hide her crimes.

According to DiNapoli’s office, Steurrys’ thefts were noticed when DiNapoli’s office audited the Town of Marion Court Fund.

“Eileen Steurrys abused the trust that had been placed in her by the Marion Town Court,” Wayne County Assistant District Attorney John Ferlicca said. “Today she answered to the People of the State of New York for her crimes of using her court clerk position for personal enrichment.”

After partnering with the Wayne County District Attorney’s office and NYSP, an investigation led to her arrest and conviction.

The investigation between the agencies revealed from 2016 and 2021, Steurrys pocketed $59,293 in court fees paid to the public instead of depositing the money in the court’s account. Investigators also said Steurrys altered court records and created phony receipts in an effort.

Back in August, Steurrys pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, corrupting the government in the second degree, tampering with records in the first degree, and official misconduct. She was sentenced in Wayne County Court.